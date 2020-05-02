Number of COVID -19 Cases in Belarus Exceeds 15,800, Death Toll at 97 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belarus has increased by 911 within the last 24 hours to 15,828, while the number of fatalities has climbed to 97, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belarus has increased by 911 within the last 24 hours to 15,828, while the number of fatalities has climbed to 97, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, the number of cases stood at 14,917 with 93 fatalities.

"We have registered 15,828 people with positive COVID-19 test results, which is 8.

2 percent of the [total] number of tests. We have performed 195,430 tests in total," the ministry said in a statement.

As of Saturday, 3,117 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

According to Batyr Berdyklychev, the WHO representative in the country, Belarus has one of the highest rates of new cases in Europe as well as a higher number of confirmed infections per 1 million compared to neighboring countries.