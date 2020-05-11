UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Belarus Nears 24,000, Death Toll Reaches 135 - Health Ministry

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Nears 24,000, Death Toll Reaches 135 - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Belarus has increased by 933 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to 23,906, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"We have recorded 23,906 people with a positive test for COVID-19 ...

Over the entire period of the spread of the infection in the country, 135 patients, who had chronic diseases and were diagnosed with the coronavirus, died," the ministry said.

According to the health authorities, the number of fatalities has risen by four over the past day.

The ministry also said that a total of 6,531 COVID-19 patients had been discharged across the country since the outbreak. In addition, more than 274,000 people have tested for the disease so far with 10,517 of tests run over the past 24 hours.

