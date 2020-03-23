Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Rises to 81 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Belarus has increased by five to 81, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Belarus has increased by five to 81, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, as of Monday, 22 patients have been already discharged or are about to be released.

Meanwhile, 59 others are under medical supervision.

Over 21,000 people in Belarus have been tested so far. Belarus entered the top 10 countries of the world in terms of conducting tests for the infection.