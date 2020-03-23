UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Belarus Rises To 81 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:46 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Rises to 81 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Belarus has increased by five to 81, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Belarus has increased by five to 81, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, as of Monday, 22 patients have been already discharged or are about to be released.

Meanwhile, 59 others are under medical supervision.

Over 21,000 people in Belarus have been tested so far. Belarus entered the top 10 countries of the world in terms of conducting tests for the infection.

Related Topics

World Belarus Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

2 minutes ago

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

8 minutes ago

Keel Laying Ceremony Of Second Type 054 A/P Frigat ..

12 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social d ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Government Officials begin Video Conferenci ..

28 minutes ago

Quarantine centers, RRT form in 10 AJK districts: ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.