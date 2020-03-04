UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Belgium Exceeds 20 - Health Authority

Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:46 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belgium Exceeds 20 - Health Authority

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Belgium has exceeded 20, the country's health authority said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Belgium has exceeded 20, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.

According to the Belgian health authority, known as the Federal Public Service Health, food Chain Safety and Environment, out of 495 recent COVID-19 tests ten have come back positive.

"At the moment, a total of 23 cases of COVID-19 infections have been detected in Belgium," the federal service said.

It revealed that nine out of ten new patients have recently returned from northern Italy.

