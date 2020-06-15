UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Belgium Exceeds 60,100 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belgium Exceeds 60,100 - Health Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Belgium has recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 60,100, and the death toll has reached 9,661 following the deaths of six people over the day, the Health Ministry said on Monday, as the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions is underway.

According to the health authorities, 17 people were hospitalized in the past day, and the number of patients in intensive care units now stands at 84. A total of 21 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Starting on May 4, Belgium has begun a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls have been allowed to reopen, and Belgians are allowed to receive up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Starting on June 8, food services, bars and night clubs were allowed to reopen. On Monday, Belgium is set to open borders with EU countries.

Related Topics

Same Belgium May June Family All From

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

1 minute ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

4 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

26 minutes ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

26 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.