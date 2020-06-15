Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belgium Exceeds 60,100 - Health Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Belgium has recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 60,100, and the death toll has reached 9,661 following the deaths of six people over the day, the Health Ministry said on Monday, as the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions is underway.

According to the health authorities, 17 people were hospitalized in the past day, and the number of patients in intensive care units now stands at 84. A total of 21 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Starting on May 4, Belgium has begun a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls have been allowed to reopen, and Belgians are allowed to receive up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Starting on June 8, food services, bars and night clubs were allowed to reopen. On Monday, Belgium is set to open borders with EU countries.