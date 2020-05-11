UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Belgium Nears 53,500 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in Belgium has risen by 368 to 53,449 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Belgium has risen by 368 to 53,449 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities has grown by 75 to 8,707 over the given period, while another 55 patients have recovered.

According to the public health officials, the number of active and fatal cases in the country continues to decline, however, it is vital to maintain strict compliance with sanitary recommendations.

A total of 2,222 people remain in medical facilities, including 478 in intensive care units.

Belgium has relaxed a number of social distancing measures enforced in March to curb the spread of the disease. From May 4, companies have been allowed to reopen providing that staff have no direct contact with clients.

All stores reopened this Monday, including street vendors, as part of the second phase of the easing of lockdown measures. Residents are allowed to receive up to four guests at their home, although it is recommended that such meetings take place outdoors.

Restaurants, cafes, bars, and nightclubs in Belgium will be gradually reopened from June 8.

