Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belgium Rises By 1,063 to 11,899 Over Past Day - Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of people in Belgium who have contracted the coronavirus disease has increased by 1,063 to 11,899 over the past 24 hours, Belgium's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

According to the center, 82 people with COVID-19 died over the given period, bringing the total number of fatalities to 513.

Last week, Belgium extended its nationwide lockdown until April 19, with the possibility of another two-week extension.�