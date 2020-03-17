Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belgium Surpasses 1,200 With 10 Fatalities - Health Ministry

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgium has increased by 185 over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 1,243, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgium has increased by 185 over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 1,243, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 10 patients have already died from the disease.

The country has already closed schools, museums, theaters and restaurants in a bid to contain the pandemic.

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a 30-day ban on all non-essential travel to the European Union to contain the spread of COVID-19, with exemptions for EU citizens returning home and health care workers.