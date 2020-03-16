UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Jumps To 200 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:24 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Jumps to 200 - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus infection cases in Brazil has surged to 200, according to the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection cases in Brazil has surged to 200, according to the country's Health Ministry.

As of Sunday, according to the ministry's data, 200 out of over 1,900 suspected cases have been confirmed, with the highest number registered in the state of San Paulo (136) and Rio de Janeiro (24).

To date, more than 153,000 people have tested positive for the disease globally, and over 5,700 of the patients have died.

