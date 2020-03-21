UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Reaches 904, Death Toll Stands at 11 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Brazil has increased to 904 with 11 fatalities, the national Ministry of Health said.

"904 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Brazil, 11 people have died," the ministry said, as quoted by the Globo broadcaster.

On Friday, Brazilian Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta said that the health care system of the country would face the threat of collapse in late April over the spread of COVID-19.

On late Thursday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed hope that the COVID-19 outbreak in the country would weaken in three-four months, and the situation would normalize in six months.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 260,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

