Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 13,893 To Over 20.16Mln - Ministry Of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,893 to 20,165,672 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Sunday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 399 to 563,151 people within the same period of time.

More than 18.9 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 43,033 new coronavirus cases, with 990 fatalities.

