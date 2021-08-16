UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 13,957 To Over 20.36Mln - Ministry Of Health

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 13,957 to Over 20.36Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,957 to 20,364,099 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Sunday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 270 to 569,058 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.21 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 31,142 new coronavirus cases, with 926 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ..

7 hours ago
 flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

Flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Boa ..

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation ..

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq ..

Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq&#039;s neighboring countries

7 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: ..

Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: Report

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.