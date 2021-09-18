UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 11,202 To Over 21.08Mln - Ministry Of Health

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 03:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 11,202 to Over 21.08Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,202 to 21,080,219 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 333 to 589,573 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.18 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 34,407 new coronavirus cases, with 643 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State for International Trade, Pres ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

4 hours ago
 Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

3 hours ago
 Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Ta ..

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

3 hours ago
 England eases Covid travel curbs

England eases Covid travel curbs

3 hours ago
 Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN ..

Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN climate summit

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.