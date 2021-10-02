Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 18,578 to Over 21.44Mln - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 18,578 to 21,445,651 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 506 to 597,255 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.43 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 27,527 new coronavirus cases, with 627 fatalities.