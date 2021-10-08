UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 15,591 To Over 21.53Mln - Ministry Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,591 to 21,532,558 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 451 to 599,810 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.5 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 17,893 new coronavirus cases, with 530 fatalities.

