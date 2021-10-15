Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 14,288 to Over 21.61Mln - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 14,288 to 21,612,237 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 525 to 602,099 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.75 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 7,852 new cases, with 176 fatalities.