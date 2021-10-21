Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 15,609 to Over 21.68Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,609 to 21,680,488 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 373 to 604,228 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.86 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,969 new cases, with 390 fatalities.