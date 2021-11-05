UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 13,352 To Over 21.84Mln - Ministry Of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,352 to 21,849,137 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 436 to 608,671 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.04 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 14,661 new cases, with 164 fatalities.

