Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 13,321 to Over 21.86Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,321 to 21,862,458 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 389 to 609,060 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.05 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 13,352 new cases, with 436 fatalities.