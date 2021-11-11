Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 12,273 to Over 21.9Mln - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,273 to 21,909,298 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 280 to 610,036 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.11 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 10,948 new cases, with 183 fatalities.