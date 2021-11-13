Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 14,598 to Over 21.93Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 14,598 to 21,939,196 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 267 to 610,491 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.13 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 15,300 new cases, with 188 fatalities.