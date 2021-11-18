Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 11,977 to Over 21.97Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,977 to 21,977,661 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 373 to 611,851 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.19 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 4,918 new cases, with 132 fatalities.