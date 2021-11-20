UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 13,355 To Over 22Mln - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,355 to 22,003,317 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 226 to 612,370 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.21 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,301 new cases, with 293 fatalities.

