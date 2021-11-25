Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 12,930 to Over 22.04Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,930 to 22,043,112 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 273 to 613,339 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.26 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 10,312 new cases, with 284 fatalities.