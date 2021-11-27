Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 12,392 to Over 22.06Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,392 to 22,067,630 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 315 to 613,957 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.28 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,126 new cases, with 303 fatalities.