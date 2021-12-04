Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 10,627 to Over 22.12Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 10,627 to 22,129,409 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 221 to 615,400 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.35 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,910 new cases, with 215 fatalities.