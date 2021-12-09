Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 10,055 to Over 22.16Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 10,055 to 22,167,781 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 233 to 616,251 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.39 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 10,250 new cases, with 274 fatalities.