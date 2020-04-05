UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 1,222 To 10,278 Over 24 Hours- Health Ministry

Sun 05th April 2020

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Brazil has increased by 1,222 to 10,278 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 73 to 359.

"There were 10,278 positive cases, 432 people have died," the ministry said in a statement on late Saturday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 64,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

