Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 27,345 To Over 20.7Mln - Ministry Of Health

18 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 27,345 to 20,703,906 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 761 to 578,326 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.62 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 31,024 new coronavirus cases, with 920 fatalities.

