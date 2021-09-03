UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 26,280 To Over 20.83Mln - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 03:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 26,280 to Over 20.83Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 26,280 to 20,830,495 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 764 to 581,914 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.8 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 27,345 new coronavirus cases, with 737 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

3 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

3 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

3 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

3 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.