Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 26,280 to Over 20.83Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 26,280 to 20,830,495 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 764 to 581,914 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.8 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 27,345 new coronavirus cases, with 737 fatalities.