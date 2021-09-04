UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 25,565 To Over 20.85Mln - Ministry Of Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 25,565 to Over 20.85Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 25,565 to 20,856,060 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 756 to 582,670 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.82 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 26,280 new coronavirus cases, with 764 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Beijing

26 minutes ago
 PTI govt has identified areas for investment to fa ..

PTI govt has identified areas for investment to facilitate general public: Farru ..

26 minutes ago
 Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

2 hours ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

2 hours ago
 Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

2 hours ago
 Mali special forces commander held over 2020 polic ..

Mali special forces commander held over 2020 police violence

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.