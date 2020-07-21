Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 20,257 to Over 2.1Mln - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 20,257 to 2,118,646 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The death toll has risen by 632 to 80,120 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 23,500 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 716 new fatalities. A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 73,000, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 7,000 coronavirus-related fatalities.

WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan said on July 17 that the coronavirus curve had plateaued in Brazil and that the country, which is only surpassed by the US in terms of total cases and deaths, could now push the disease down.