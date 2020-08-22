Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 30,355 to Over 3.53Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 30,355 to 3,532,330 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 1,054 to 113,358 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 45,323 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,204 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.6 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 796,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.