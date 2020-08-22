UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 30,355 To Over 3.53Mln - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 30,355 to Over 3.53Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 30,355 to 3,532,330 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 1,054 to 113,358 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 45,323 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,204 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.6 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 796,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Brazil United States March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

2 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

3 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

3 hours ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

3 hours ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.