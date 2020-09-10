UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 35,816 To Over 4.19Mln - Health Ministry

Thu 10th September 2020

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 35,816 to Over 4.19Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 35,816 to 4,197,889 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,075 to 128,539 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 14,279 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 504 new fatalities.

Brazil comes third in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 6.35 million and 4.37 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 27.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 899,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

