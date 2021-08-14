UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 33,933 To Over 20.31Mln - Ministry Of Health

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,933 to 20,319,000 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 966 to 567,862 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.17 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 39,982 new coronavirus cases, with 1,148 fatalities.

