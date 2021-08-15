Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 31,142 to Over 20.35Mln - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 31,142 to 20,350,142 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Saturday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 926 to 568,788 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.19 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 33,933 new coronavirus cases, with 966 fatalities.