Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 36,315 To Over 20.49Mln - Ministry Of Health

Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 36,315 to 20,494,212 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 979 to 572,641 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.39 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 41,714 new coronavirus cases, with 1,064 fatalities.

