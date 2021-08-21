UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 33,887 To Over 20.52Mln - Ministry Of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,887 to 20,528,099 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 870 to 573,511 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.41 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 36,315 new coronavirus cases, with 979 fatalities.

