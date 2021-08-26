Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 30,671 to Over 20.64Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 30,671 to 20,645,537 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 903 to 576,645 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.57 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 30,872 new coronavirus cases, with 894 fatalities.