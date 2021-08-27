UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 31,024 To Over 20.67Mln - Ministry Of Health

Fri 27th August 2021

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 31,024 to Over 20.67Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 31,024 to 20,676,561 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 920 to 577,565 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.6 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 30,671 new coronavirus cases, with 903 fatalities.

