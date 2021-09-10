Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 30,891 to Over 20.95Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 30,891 to 20,958,899 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 753 to 585,174 people within the same period of time.

More than 20 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 14,430 new coronavirus cases, with 250 fatalities.