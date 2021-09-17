UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 34,407 To Over 21.06Mln - Ministry Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 34,407 to 21,069,017 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 643 to 589,240 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.17 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 14,780 new coronavirus cases, with 800 fatalities.

