Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 39,483 to Over 1.22Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 39,483 to 1,228,114 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,141 to 54,971 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 42,725 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,185 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.4 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 484,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.