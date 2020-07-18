Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 34,177 to Over 2.04Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 34,177 to 2,046,328 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 1,163 to 77,851 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 45,403 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,322 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 3.6 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 593,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.