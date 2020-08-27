Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 47,161 to Over 3.7Mln - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 47,161 to 3,717,156 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,085 to 117,665 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 47,134 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,271 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.8 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 821,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.