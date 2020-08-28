Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 44,235 to Over 3.76Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 44,235 to 3,761,391 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 984 to 118,649 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 47,161 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,085 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.8 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 828,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.