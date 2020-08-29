Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 43,412 to Over 3.8Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 43,412 to 3,804,803 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 855 to 119,504 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 44,235 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 984 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.9 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 833,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.