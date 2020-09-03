Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 46,934 to Over 3.99Mln - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 46,934 to 3,997,865 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,184 to 123,780 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 42,659 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,215 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 6.1 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 25.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 859,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.