Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 49,768 to Over 16.39Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 49,768 to 16,391,930 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,371 to 459,045 people within the same period of time.

More than 14.81 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 67,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,245 fatalities.