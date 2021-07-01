Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 43,836 to Over 18.55Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 43,836 to 18,557,141 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,081 to 518,066 people within the same period of time.

More than 16.85 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 64,903 new coronavirus cases, with 1,893 fatalities.